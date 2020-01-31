More sighs than cheer over Meghalaya Day celebration

SHILLONG: The week-long Meghalaya Day celebration, which began on January 21 and ended on January 26, does not appear to have impressed many despite the carnivals and concerts.

A sense of emptiness remains in matters that are of great import to the state; the drawbacks outnumber the achievements of the government since 1972.

At 48, the state, for instance, is yet to demarcate its border with Assam and the joint cadre ( IAS and IPS) still remains elusive. The state does not have a functional airport or a medical college. A good and stable cellular phone network and broadband service in many parts of the state continue to remain a dream.

Sharing his views, former IAS officer and social activist, Toki Blah, said that the present government has been a big disappointment as people were expecting a lot from it.

“Now we find the government no different from the one in Delhi with its big talk and promises, but on the ground, implementation is zero,” he said.

He also said that the performance of some of the ministers has been way below the mark.

“ Look at urban affairs, power, nothing is happening. Tourism has also gone down the drain,” he added.

However, former Home minister RG Lyngdoh said that Meghalaya Day cannot be celebrated with negativity and any celebration has to be viewed positively.

Maintaining that the state has achieved and progressed a lot recently, be it roads, more electricity connections and PHCs/ CHCs, he, however, questioned if this much progress is enough.

Admitting that a lot more needs to be done today, he said that while there has been a lot of general development, the state now needs to concentrate on specific sectors to move forward in the right direction.

“ We need to look at the rural economy and something needs to be done for the unemployed youths who do not see any future. We need to do more in the education sector for our youths to stand on their own feet,” he added.

Meanwhile, nominated MDC of KHADC and UDP leader, Bindo M Lanong, said that the boundary dispute with Assam needs to be resolved once and for all and at the earliest.

He also said that the government needs to aggressively pursue the developmental activities for the benefit of the people.