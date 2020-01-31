SA mulling Pak tour for T20Is

Cape Town: South Africa might consider the prospect of a short tour to Pakistan to play three T20Is in late March, immediately after their ODIs in India which finish on March 18, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

It is reported that South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan, either during the Test against Bangladesh or during the PSL, to check if the situation is safe enough for South Africa to tour the country. Sources have confirmed that a delegation headed by security expert Rory Steyn will travel to Pakistan and will present their findings to the CSA. (IANS)