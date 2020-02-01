Manan bags triple crown in GLTA junior tennis

GUWAHATI: Manan Nath of Jorhat bagged triple crown by winning the boys’ singles (under 14 and 18 years) and boys’ doubles (under 14 years) in the 4th Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), here on Saturday.

In the boys’ singles (under 14 years) final, Manan got the better of Adriraj Krishna Bhuyan of Golaghat 6-2, 6-2 while in the boys’ singles (under 18 years) final, Manan went on to defeat Arunesh Bora of Guwahati 6-2, 1-6, 11-9 in a gruelling match.

In the boys’ doubles (under 14 years), Manan partnered Adriraj to defeat Abhilesh Barman and Ayan Sarma 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

Namrata Das of Guwahati clinched double crown by winning the girls’ singles (under 14 and 18 years) respectively.

In the girl’s singles (under 14 years), Namrata defeated Tania Kumari 6-4, 1-6 10-6 in the final while in the girls’ singles (under 18 years) final, she defeated Justina Borgohain 7-6, 6-2.