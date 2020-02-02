Ex-K-pop star indicted in sex case

Former K-pop idol Seungri has been indicted for prostitution and habitual gambling. This comes a year after the allegations first came to light in a sexual abuse scandal that rocked South Korea’s entertainment industry. Seungri has denied all allegations. The indictment is the most recent event in the Burning Sun scandal, which revealed the scale of a sexual abuse scandal in the Gangnam district. More than 350 people were arrested in the operation. Several other K-pop stars have been embroiled in the scandal, with singer-songwriter Jung Joon Young admitting to filming himself having sex and sharing the footage without his partners’ consent. He was sentenced to six years in prison. Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, avoided spending time on remand at a hearing at Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on January 30, after being charged with organising prostitution, habitual gambling, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, reports a website. (IANS)