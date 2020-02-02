Meghalaya defeat Sikkim

Shillong: Meghalaya claimed a fantastic 58-run victory over Sikkim on a hard-fought fourth day of their U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Guwahati on Saturday.

Requiring another another 349 to win after resuming on 31/2, Sikkim gave Meghalaya a real fight thanks to centurion P Parth.

Sikkim started badly by losing their third wicket off the third ball bowled in the morning, with Elchiang Ch Momin claiming the wicket. Roshan Warbah then claimed the fourth wicket in the very next over to leave reeling on 32/4, but a solid 76-run partnership between Parth and Mohammed Shahbaz (43) got Sikkim to three figures.

Shahbaz was caught by Ibitlang Thabah off the bowling of Kishan Lyngdoh but Parth continued on and he received backing from No. 10 Saurav Kumar Prasad, who frustrated the Meghalaya bowlers by making 33.

Parth looked like he could singlehandedly get Sikkim over the line, but he was stumped off the bowling of Anish Charak for 179, off just 166 deliveries, as Meghalaya held their nerve to claim a rousing victory.