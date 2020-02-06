Assam artistes launch website against CAA

GUWAHATI: Amid the ongoing movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 across the Northeast, a section of artistes from Assam has taken an initiative to inform and engage people on the movement against the contentious legislation through social media and the Internet.

The artistes led by Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation Zubeen Garg, his wife and fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg, actors, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Ravi Sarma and singer, Manas Robin officially launched a website, www.assamagainstcaa.in, here on Thursday.

“Through this website, the people will be informed and updated about the latest developments in the state against CAA. I appeal to all the people to register their names on the website and give their views on the legislation. Facebook and Twitter pages on “Assam Against CAA” have also been created,” Zubeen told reporters here.

Addressing the media, Barasha Rani Bishaya said that the objective of this novel endeavour is to make people across the world know that the movement against CAA in Assam is different and that it is about the protection of the identity of indigenous communities.

“We want to spread the message on social media as to why people in Assam are protesting against the Act. We want the world to know what is happening across the state in regard to the movement and why people have come out to protest against the anti-people legislation. Besides, the idea was to facilitate people to share their opinions and suggestions on social media,” Barasha said.