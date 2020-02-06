Lineman electrocuted

TURA: An electrician engaged with a company for power distribution under the state’s MePDCL suffered serious burns after he touched a live wire while working in the field in Phulbari on Thursday morning.

The lineman, Hanef Bakki, was working on the power line at Nolbari village when one of his colleagues unknowingly switched on the mains at the relay station leading to his electrocution. The injured electrician has since been shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

IANS