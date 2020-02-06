Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYANews Alert

Lineman electrocuted

By By Our Reporter

TURA: An electrician engaged with a company for power distribution under the state’s MePDCL suffered serious burns after he touched a live wire while working in the field in Phulbari on Thursday morning.

The lineman, Hanef Bakki, was working on the power line at Nolbari village when one of his colleagues unknowingly switched on the mains at the relay station leading to his electrocution. The injured electrician has since been shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

IANS

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

- Advertisement -

Comments are closed.

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!