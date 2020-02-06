NGOs threaten stir over FASTag chaos

SHILLONG: Two NGOs— Meghalaya People’s Labour Union (MPLU) and Hynniewtrep Tourist Taxi Association – have issued a seven-day deadline to

National Highways Authority of India to end the chaos that has arisen after implementation of FASTag at the Umling toll gate (Pahammawlein) failing which they would resort to agitation.

The NGOs met S K Verma Project Manager, NHAI.

In a letter to the NHAI and Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, the NGOs said that the digital system was not working properly which leads to chaos, traffic snarls and wrong and illegal and billings at the toll gate.

“This is seriously affecting the flow of traffic leading to delay and frustration. It is also creating a situation where money is illegally being charged from the commuters especially commercial vehicles leading to unnecessary controversy and suspicion of the system. This has resulted in a serious loss of faith in the system,” the letter states.

The two NGOs have asked the authorities to take immediate remedial measures including reimbursement in cases of wrong billing and debit of the FASTag accounts of vehicles.

“After hearing the excuses being given such as non-handing over of land by DC Nongpoh for additional lanes etc, the working committee of the MPLU and HTTA has given seven days notice to rectify the problems. On failure to do so public agitation will be started with due information,” the NGOs said.