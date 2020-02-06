Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Students’ body wants bus for college

By From Our Correspondent

 TURA: The Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urging him to issue at least one bus to the college.

In its memorandum, the union said that students were facing difficulties while going on study tours, excursions, practical tours etc due to the absence of a bus and urged the CM’s intervention on the matter.

“NEHU has altogether 10 buses. Keeping that in mind, we urged you to issue at least one bus for the college,” the union said.

