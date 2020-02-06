UDP to examine response of two MDCs

SHILLONG: The UDP leadership will examine the response of the party MDCs Paul Lyngdoh and Teibor Pathaw to the show-cause notices.

Dismissing rumours of expelling the duo, general secretary of UDP Jemino Mawthoh told The Shillong Times that both have met the 24-hour deadline.

“The party will sit and discuss the letters sent by the two MDCs. We will do so as per party principles. We will meet in a day or two and examine their responses”, he said.

He also said that Lyngdoh and Pathaw wanted to meet the party leadership to discuss the issues in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Commenting on rumoors about expelling the members, he said, “It is unfortunate that such rumours are going around”.

With Lyngdoh and Pathaw sending their responses through WhatsApp, Mawthoh said that communicating through social media is the fastest way.

“We will go step by step and not expel them”, he said.

The two MDCs were part of the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).