Ardent alleges Shah-Conrad nexus for ILP delay

SHILLONG: Former MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit on Thursday alleged that there is an understanding between Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to prolong the stalemate over ILP.

Speaking at a public meeting to discuss plans for a revolution, Basaiawmoit said, “The leaders of the state work as per the instruction of Amit Shah. Without a doubt, there is an agreement between him and Conrad”.

It may be recalled that Shah had asked the state government to visit him after Christmas, then after Republic Day celebrations. When the state leaders met him again, Shah asked them to meet him after the Delhi polls.

According to Basaiawmoit, the gesture of Shah shows that they want to “forever silence the demand for ILP in Meghalaya”.

He claimed that the ILP resolution was passed by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in December due to pressure by various organisations.

Referring to Inner Line Permit (ILP) being implemented in Manipur while Meghalaya is being sidelined, he said that the Government of India has insulted the people of the state because of spineless leaders.

It may be mentioned that earlier, Khasi Jaintia districts along with other districts of the North East were included in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 but on December 11, the notification of the President excluded districts and replaced them with states like Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Basaiawmoit said, “We want ILP to be implemented in the state and we do not want CAA”.

The former MLA urged the youths to be physically strong because if there is a need, the struggle against the Centre may also require the use of muscle power.