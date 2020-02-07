Hamlet Dohling urges IAF to remove ‘threatening posters’

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister and Mylliem MLA, Hamlet Dohling have urged the Eastern Air Command in Upper Shillong to remove the threatening posters pasted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) along the outer boundary wall of the IAF campus.

In a letter to the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Air Command,Air Marshal RD Mathur, the Urban Affairs Minister has said that the threatening poster is uncalled for and it creating unnecessary fear psychosis among the residents in the area.

Dohling added that there had been no incident of trespassing into the IAF premises by the villagers and hence such harsh and threatening posters may create untoward incidents.

Asking the IAF to take immediate action to remove the threatening posters in order to restore confidence of the people, the Minister hoped that the age-old good relationship between the defence forces and civilians of the area will be maintained and respected whose forefathers generously parted away the vulnerable land for the forces.

Earlier, the FKJGP, Upper Shillong circle wrote to the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner seeking her intervention in the matter. The posters read, ‘Trespassers Will Be Shot’ and ‘Trespasser yn siat’ in Khasi.

However, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had said that the controversial poster reading ‘Trespassers will be shot’ is not a threat but a “warning and information”.

The Defence PRO said these signboards, which are as per existing guidelines, are displayed outside all air force installations to prevent trespassing and are without any prejudice to any particular region or state.