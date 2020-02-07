Rape accused ward commissioner gets bail

SHILLONG: The rape accused ward commissioner of Cantonment Board, Vikas Gupta secured bail from a lower court in Shillong on Thursday.

Nitin Khera, the lawyer of Gupta said the bail was granted by a competent court in Shillong.

However, this is despite the High Court of Meghalaya recently rejecting bail to Gutpa who is accused of allegedly raping his former employee on November 6 last year. The victim was 18- years-old when the incident took place.

Earlier, the lower court had also rejected his bail application twice.

The lawyer of Gupta, however, did not divulge the details on the manner in which the bail was granted to the accused.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women Theilin Phanbuh met the victim on Thursday and assured legal aid to her. She encouraged her to carry on with her fight for justice.