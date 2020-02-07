Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Peter Mukrjea on a surety of Rs two lakh and directed that he should not contact his children Rahul Mukerjea and Vidhi Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case. The court, however, stayed its order for a period of six weeks so as to enable the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency probing the case, to file an appeal. Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused. The court in its order noted that there is prima facie no evidence to infer that Peter Mukerjea was involved in the commission of the crime. (PTI)