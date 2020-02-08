ATK eye victory against Odisha

Kolkata: Two-time former champions ATK will look to make the most of their last two home matches beginning with Saturday’s tie against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here.

While the four teams for the ISL playoffs are almost certain, the battle has intensified for the race to clinch the AFC Champions League berth which will go to the table-toppers.

Goa remain in the lead following their 4-1 win against Hyderabad.

Three points behind, ATK will keep their hopes up to keep afloat in the race as the Kolkata franchise, with a match in hand, also has the advantage of goal difference against Goa. (PTI)