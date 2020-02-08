Gobal symposium flags research-based primate conservation

GUWAHATI: Conservation experts, scientists and researchers from about 20 countries attending a three-day 7th Asian Primate Symposium-2020 and the Ist International Conference on Human-Primate Interface here highlighted various aspects of conservation of threatened primate species and their shrinking habitat.

The symposium attended by over 200 participants on the first day has been organised by Primate Research and Conservation Division (PRCD) of Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation and research organisation, in collaboration with Zoology Department of Gauhati University and Primate Research Centre.

It has been supported by various other organisations including Global Wildlife Conservation, ICIMOD, Primate Conservation INC., ASTEC, One Earth Institute, Centre for Global Field Study of the University of Washington etc.

Inaugurating the symposium, the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Dr Pratap Jyoti Handique flagged that the importance of introducing DNA-based analysing in research works carried out on different primate species and pledged to extend support from the varsity in holding such international symposium in future too.

Noted conservation scientist and the CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar mentioned, “Most of Assam’s present-day conservationists came out from Gauhati University. As such when Dr Dilip Chetri of Aaranyak had offered that the 7th Asian Primate Symposium be organised in Assam, obviously Aaranyak opted to partner with Gauhati University.

“North East India being home to diverse species of primates, Aaranyak hopes that this symposium and conference would identify key priorities of research on primates so that Gauhati University and Aaranyak could follow up those by encouraging young researchers to do research on primates and its habitat,” Dr Talukdar added.

Dr Prasanta Saikia, Head of Zoology Department of Gauhati University, hoped that young researchers and students would be immensely benefitted attending such an international symposium.

On the occasion three noted conservation experts – Prof. Parimal Chandra Bhattacharjee, Prof. Mewa Singh and Prof, S. M. Mohnot — were felicitated by the organisers with Lifetime Achievement Awards in recognition to their invaluable research-based contribution towards conservation of wildlife species.