BJP divided over coal issue as Shullai backs Conrad

SHILLONG: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai has a different view compared to his party colleague and Cabinet Minister AL Hek on the issue of taking corrective measures in the MDA on the issue of coal racket.

Earlier, Hek had admitted discontentment in the NPP-led MDA government over the issue of alleged coal scam and the demand to drop NPP leader and Home Minister James Sangma from the ministry.

Moreover, the cabinet had also discussed the matter.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, Shullai, while backing the chief minister, said that instead of creating division in the MDA, being part of the government, the party should look for solutions.

“We have to look for solutions to make it an efficient government. Internal differences and blame-game ideologies will only divert the attention and energy from the constructive policies and work undertaken by the present government”, Shullai said.

Citing shortage of manpower in police department as one of the reasons to curb all illegal activities, the BJP MLA also acknowledged the fact that Meghalaya is a developing state and various departments suffered from different irregularities and pressing issues.

He pointed out the need for all the stake holders to take a positive step forward, identify loopholes and implement ideas for an efficient system of governance.

“This cannot be done overnight as a collective effort in the right direction will help to have a stronger and smoother state machinery. This should be the agenda of the government and the people which focuses on pro-governance and pro-development”, Shullai said.

Demand to complete coal auction

Regarding the issue of illegal coal mining and transportation, Shullai said auction of coal and its handing over process by Coal India Limited should be completed at the earliest.

According to Shullai, there is a need to have long term solution that would benefit the people of the state on the issue as the economy of the state and people were affected due to the NGT ban.

“Rather than playing blame game, we in the government, as directed by Supreme Court, should pressurise the chief minister to look into the auction process besides speeding up the formulation of mining policy and getting all the necessary clearances and approvals which will lead to resumption of coal mining and this will once and for all remove the illegal aspects associated with it”, Shullai said.