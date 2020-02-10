Meghalaya well prepared for NPR : Conrad

SHILLONG: The National Population Register(NPR) exercise in Meghalaya will follow the same procedures as was done during the similar exercises in 2010 and 2015.

The statement came after the city on Monday saw a State Level Conference on Census of India 2021 (house-listing & housing census operations and updation of NPR)

The state level conference organised by the Directorate of Census Operations, Meghalaya and GAD (B), State Nodal Department for Census.

Meghalaya Government has made it clear that there will be no segregation of any community and the same process and procedure will be followed.

The NPR would allow the Government to have more detailed information about the households and it said that the exercise would be for the benefit of the people.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the State was well prepared for the census exercise and the conference was held to ensure that entire Government machinery became active, sensitised and trained for the exercise.

The officials of Meghalaya Government also held a video conferencing with the officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the exercise.

During his address the Chief Minister emphasised on the need for proper activation, sensitisation and training of all the government functionaries involved in the exercise to achieve accurate results.

‘Given past experiences, we have seen that there is gap in the execution at the grassroots level. Hence it is critical to ensure that the enumerators, supervisors and field level functionaries are sensitised on the importance of their work’, he said.

In his address, Chief Secretary, M.S. Rao said that with the implementation of the digital mode of census, the NPR exercise would not only be expedited but also be improved in quality as well’, he added.

The Census of India 2021 exercise will implement mobile app based solution for data collection.

The census will be divided into two phases. The first phase will include house-listing and housing census operations and updating of NPR while the second phase is kept for population enumeration.