22 BJP stalwarts join NPF, says Kikon

Nagaland Opp holds anti-CAA rallies in state

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to the Naga People’s Front (NPF), as many as 22 stalwarts from the BJP joined the Opposition party at a ceremony in Dimapur on Tuesday.

Confirming the development to The Shillong Times, NPF secretary general and spokesperson, Achumbemo Kikon said, “As of now, 22 BJP stalwarts have joined the party in the presence of NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu. More BJP members are likely to join NPF soon.”

It may be mentioned that the Opposition party has been staking a strong stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with the party president expressing apprehension that CAA might uproot the very existence of the people of Northeast.

Asked about the development in the wake of CAA, Kikon said, “We are elated with the fact that stalwarts from BJP are joining NPF now. This also sends a strong message that even people within the BJP are against the Act.”

The Opposition party had also voiced its protest against the Act in the state Assembly on Saturday and insisted on an anti-CAA resolution be passed in the House, taking a cue from Kerala and West Bengal.

Sources said that NPF also staged anti-CAA rallies in Dimapur and Kohima on Tuesday.