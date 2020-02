From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Six Meghalaya kick-boxers are taking part in the WAKO Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament. An official event of World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) being held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from February 9 to 13, 2020. Hame Shaniah Suiam is leading the team with promising kickboxer Pynchrain Miki Rabon also in the fray.