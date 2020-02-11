Tura: The West Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya is organizing the first ever Children’s Film Festival in Tura on February 14 and 15.

The festival is being organized at the Tura District Auditorium during which popular children’ cartoons, both English and Hindi will be screened on both days at different timings. The festival which is being sponsored by the Children Film Society (CFS), Mumbai will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the opening day.

As part of festival, a children’s book stall is also being put up by the organizers where those interested can go through their favourite books. The festival is open to all and the organizers have requested all citizens to participate.