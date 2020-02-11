Martyrs’ council urges Assam govt to fulfill demands

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Martyrs-Victims’ Family Council has urged the Assam government to take immediate measures to solve its long-pending issues, including provision of jobs to over 300 members of the council.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, representatives of the council said that it had met the state chief minister and the finance minister last year in regard to absorbing at least 310 of its members in posts across 21 departments of the Assam government.

Among the other demands, the council sought financial aid to those members rendered physically impaired in the Assam Agitation. “The authorities of the Assam Accord implementation department have been apprised and they are aware of this matter. Therefore, immediate measures should be taken for provision of funds to such members of martyrs-victims’ families,” Manik Chandra Debnath, chief secretary of the All Assam Martyrs-Victims’ Family Council, said.

The martyr’s family council demanded that the state government should take measures to reserve seats for the children of the martyr-victims’ families in medical and engineering colleges of the state.

“Besides, we want 10 per cent reservation for martyrs and victims’ family members in various departments of the state government. The same should be mentioned in the standard form on the lines of those meant for SC, ST and OBC and physically challenged,” Debnath said.

According to reports, members of as many as 890 martyr-victim families are yet to be provided jobs in government departments.