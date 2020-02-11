Victory of democracy in Delhi: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described Aam Aadmi Party’s triumph in the Delhi Assembly polls as the victory of democracy and said people did not want divisive politics.

Banerjee, who called up AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to congratulate him on his party’s resounding success, later told media here that the BJP was losing every poll now.

“Democracy has won in Delhi. BJP is losing every poll everywhere. People do not want divisive politics,” she said.