Sanbor to wait for decision on cabinet berth

SHILLONG: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai said he would wait for the decision on cabinet berth as there are five more months to go.

“The matter has subsided now but five months are still there and we will wait for it”, he said on Tuesday.

BJP MLAs AL Hek and Shullai are making their own claims about the cabinet berth sharing formula while the party in Meghalaya has made it clear that the matter pertaining to the cabinet berth would be taken up with the party’s central leadership at an appropriate time.

However, party sources revealed that during the formation of the MDA government, the MLAs were told to support the government and it was decided that Hek should be given the cabinet berth initially while arrangements for Shullai will be made later.

Sources made it clear that there was no written agreement that both the MLAs should be the cabinet ministers for a period of two and half years each even though Shullai wanted that each of them should be given the berth for a period of two and half years each.

However, the central party leadership had maintained that an arrangement for the berth will be made later.

Sources also said that it is only the central party leadership which is in a position to take a call on who should be the minister.