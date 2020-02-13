Budget session of Assam Assembly from March 2

Annual State Budget 2020-21 to be tabled on March 4

GUWAHATI: The Budget session of the 14th Assam Legislative Assembly will take place from March 2 to March 27, 2020.

On the opening day, the Assembly Speaker will announce the report of the Business Advisory Committee settling the business for the Budget Session of the Assembly, 2020.

The Speaker will announce the names of the members constituting the panel of Chairmen under Rule 9(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Assam Legislative Assembly. This will be followed by laying of Ordinance, Reports, Rules etc, if any along with presentation of reports of various Assembly Committees, if any.

Thereafter, motion for election of Members to various Government Committees, Boards, etc and introduction of Government Bills will follow. The day will end with obituary references.

On March 3, Private Members Business will be held with bills, resolutions, Special Motion, Motion, if any after the Question Hour and Member’s Hour.

After the Question Hour on March 4, the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the government of Assam for the year 2020-2021 will be presented.

On March 5 and 6, there will be general discussion on the budget after the Question Hour. From March 7 to 19, there will be recess for departmentally related standing committee (DRSC) meetings.

The session will resume from March 20 with Question Hour, presentation of reports of DRSC and Voting of Demand for Grants. Voting of Demand for Grants will continue on March 21 and 23.

On March 24, there will be Private Members Business while Government Business will commence on March 25 with consideration and passing of government bills after the Question Hour.

Consideration and passing of government bills after the Question Hour will also be held on March 26 followed by any other Government Business remaining unfinished. The Budget Session will have Speaker’s Initiative on March 27 followed by adjournment sine-die, an official statement here on Thursday said.