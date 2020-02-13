CoMSO carries out ILP drive with police

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGSTOIN: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations on Wednesday kicked off their ILP drive in the state even as the Centre is yet to come clear on its stand on implementing ILP.

Accompanying police personnel from the Directorate of Infiltration, the CoMSO members started checking documents of those entering the state at various entry points to ascertain whether they are Indian citizens or not.

The places include Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Umtyrna and few other areas in Khasi Jaintia and Garo Hills.

Talking to newsmen, Chairperson of CoMSO, Robert June Kharjahrin said that this step was a direct action on their part due to the delay of the Centre to hold talks on the matter.

He informed that their members were assisting the personnel of the Directorate of Infiltration by checking documents of those visiting the state and denying entry to those who did not have valid documents.

To a question that this move of CoMSO is also being seen as harassment and something illegal as they are not authorised to do the checking, Kharjahrin clarified that they have not taken law in their own hands and were only assisting the personnel of the Directorate of infiltration.

In Garo Hills, the CoMSO established a temporary check point at the entry point into Garo Hills in Bajengdoba to screen people coming in on Wednesday morning.

“We protested against the government for failing to implement the ILP and installed our own ILP check gate at Berubari in Bajengdoba,” informed CoMSO leader and chairman of Garoland State Movement Committee, Nikman Ch Marak. In the absence of any checking mechanism in place, vehicles coming into the Garo Hills region were flagged down by CoMSO members to screen the identity of the occupants.

“It was shocking to find that in just one hour as many as 200 people were caught without any identity proof or document. We handed them over to Bajengdoba police and requested that they be sent back,” revealed Balkarin Marak, another CoMSO leader who took part in the checking.

The CoMSO members later stepped aside for police teams from Bajengdoba police station to undertake the checking.

In Nongstoin, the pressure groups carried out operation to check all the non-tribals working as labourers in Industrial Estate, Mawiaban under West Khasi Hills.

During checking, 70 non-tribals did not have valid documents.

In a statement issued here, vice-chairman of CoMSO, Lamphrang Kharbani said checking illegal migrants was conducted by the CoMSO volunteers in Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo hills.

He informed that the CoMSO members have worked together with the police department in many areas.

“Those who were not able to prove their Indian citizenship were not allowed to enter the state. The persons who possess necessary documents were asked brief questions as to their purpose of visiting the state, where will they stay and how many days?” the statement said.

Kharbani stated that the CoMSO will continue its ILP like checking in the days to come since the Centre is delaying the approval to implement ILP in the state.

The CoMSO, in a statement on Tuesday, said that its volunteers would conduct checking at Byrnihat check point, Ratacherra, Umtyrna, Aradonga, Dawki Check Post, Pynursla border, Balat area check point, Dainadubi check point, Dalu, Mahadeo check post, Bajengdoba check post and others.

The CoMSO has decided to inform the District Task Force, Labour Officer and Enforcement wing of the KHADC about their checking.

Cong for legal method

Senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope said that no one should go from place to place and impose ILP as it can only be done by the administration.

“Nobody else is empowered not even the MLAs and it is just the administration who would be empowered to enforce it if the demand for ILP is approved,” He said.

Pointing out that the demand for ILP is age old but has been brushed under the carpet by the Centre time and again, Pyngrope said that till the talks happen, the administration must see that there should not be any law and order situation.

He asserted that anybody trying to impose ILP in the current circumstances has to be stopped as it is illegal.