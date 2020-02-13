IBSD director takes charge

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: Professor Pulok Kumar Mukherjee, a connoisseur on traditional medicines, has taken charge as the Director of the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), headquartered at Imphal with its branches in Meghalaya, Sikkim and Mizoram. Prof Mukherjee, who was earlier working as Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology and Director of the School of Natural Product Studies, Jadavpur University Kolkata, is currently working on traditional medicine-inspired drug discovery and development from Indian medicinal plants. IBSD is an autonomous institute of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.