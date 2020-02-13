Talks with agitators today

SHILLONG: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has called the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) for talks on Thursday while insisting that no group should take the law into their own hands.

The CoMSO, which is a conglomerate of different social groups across the state, launched its ‘Direct Action’ on Wednesday by implementing its own version of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rymbui said, “I appeal to all that we should work together and no one should take the law into their own hands”.

“It is not the time to agitate when examinations are round the corner. There will be people who may take advantage of such agitations to create law and order problems”, Rymbui said.

He said he would meet the members of CoMSO on Thursday afternoon.

He said that the NGOs should not doubt the government’s seriousness about pursuing with the Centre for implementing ILP in the state.

“The government and the people of the state are on the same page on this matter. It is for this reason that a resolution was unanimously adopted in the Assembly to urge the Centre to implement the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1973 in the state. When we have all joined hands on this issue, there should not be any apprehension because we are serious and want to get ILP implemented in the state”, the Home minister said.

According to him, there might be slight delay. “But it does not mean that the state government is not serious. The NGOs need to have faith in the government”, he said.

Pointed out that the CoMSO has decided to help the Directorate of Infiltration to check the entry of people from outside the state as it does not have adequate manpower, Rymbui said that he will be meeting officials of the Home department to discuss measures which need to be taken.

“We will take account of the Directorate of Infiltration’s manpower shortage. We also look into what needs to be done and about deployment”, he said.

Resorting to pressure tactic, the CoMSO implemented ILP following the Centre’s delay in approving the regime for the state.

The CoMSO is mounting pressure on the government while assisting the state police manning the anti-infiltration gates to check influx.

Rymbui said that he would hold a review meeting with police to know the strength of the force and how to move forward.