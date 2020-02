The Big Bull, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to be released on October 23, the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is the story of a man who sold dreams to India.

It also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah. The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romance drama Manmarziyaan. (PTI)