Cluster defeat Lumbatngen by 13 runs in C-Div Shillong League

SHILLONG: Cluster CC defeated Lumbatngen by 13 runs in the Shillong Cricket League – C Division at 7th Mile Ground here on Friday. Lumbatngen won the toss and elected to field first. Cluster CC scored 175/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Lumbatngen reached 162/7 in 20 overs. Cluster CC made it hard for their opponents to cruise to the target and took home a well-deserved victory. Bikash Lama of Cluster CC was declared Man of the Match, who took 4 wickets in 4 overs and gave 47 runs. In the second match, played between NEPA and Sumer CC, the former won the toss and elected to bat scoring 212/6 in 20 overs.

NEPA bundled out their opponents Sumer CC for 141/5 in 20 overs to bag a comfortable 71-run victory.