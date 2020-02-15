Poor road condition dogs Chokpot

TURA: Citizens of Chokpot complain about the poor road condition in their region. This bridge located at Eman A’sak- which connects Chokpot to district headquarters Baghmara lies in a state of total neglect with no vehicle being allowed to cross over fears it could collapse.

The Chokpot unit of Garoland State Movement Committee have pointed out that the upcoming monsoon season could lead to further damage of the road and the bridge unless steps are taken to repair at the earliest. Two other bridges along the route, at Kakkija and Deku are also facing similar condition of deterioration.