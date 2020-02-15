Upper New Nongstoin clinch T20 tourney

From Our Correspondent

NONGSTOIN: Upper New Nongstoin has, once again, defended the title by becoming champions in the Super Division of West Khasi Hills Cricket Premiere League 20/20 tournament organised by West Khasi Hills Cricket Association.

Upper New Nongstoin beat Mairang Cluster CC by 11 runs in the final of West Khasi Hills Cricket Premiere League held at Nongpyndeng playground. Upper New Nongstoin had won the toss and decided to bat first managing to score 105/8.

Don Reckon Lyngdoh of Upper New Nongstoin was awarded the Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament, the award for longest six (97meter) was awarded to Armor Dkhar of Mawshynrut CC, highest wicket-taker was Bankit Thongni of Upper New Nongstoin (11 wickets), Paia Remdor L Mawnai of Mairang Cluster CC received the title of highest run scorer in the tournament and best wicket-keeper was awarded to Kitborlang Marngar of Challenger CC.

G Kharkongor, honorary secretary of Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) was the chief guest in the presence of Dhruba Thakuria, treasurer of MCA, Gracious Syiemlieh, president of WKHDCA, Pynshai Swer, finance secretary, WKHDCA, general secretary A Mebanphira Swer beside others.

G Kharkongor also handed over Rs 50,000 to the organiser along with cricket materials and announced that Nongstoin will soon host the Inter-District Cricket Tournament.

The chief guest also handed over the prizes to the winners and runner’s up along with other awards.

Meanwhile, in the 1st Division, Pyndengrei SC defeated New Nongstoin by 10 runs.