By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: A free dental camp was organised by the Terapanth Mahila Mandal Shillong at Rajasthan Vishram Bhawan Community Hall Luckier Road Shillong under the supervision of Dr Hitesh Shashikant Vyas and Dr Bharat Shashikant Vyas from Rajkot (Gujrat).

The camp was attended by huge number of beneficiaries, senior citizens and members of Terapanth Mahila Mandal and a host of dignitaries.

Local MLA and chief guest Sanbor Shullai lauded the mandal for organizing the free medical camp which will benefit the public.

A vote of thanks was also conducted by Sangeeta Lunia, president of the mandal.