Ri Bhoi village gets community building

Nongpoh: Iongkhuli, a village in the remote part of Jirang constituency, finally got its own community building after decades. The community building which was funded under the Block Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (BRIDF) 2017-18 with Rs 12 lakh was inaugurated by the local legislator of Jirang constituency, Sosthenes Sohtun on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, Sohtun expressed gratitude to the state for sanctioning the scheme and also thanked those who have been part of process to see that it was finally completed.

He also stated that as an elected representative of the constituency, his aim is to bring overall development to the people without being biased in his approach.

Also present during the inaugural function was the local MDC, Victor Rani, besides the village leaders and residents.