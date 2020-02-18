12-yr-old boy & 50-yr-old woman rescue 2 kids

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT: A 12-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman braved a raging fire in a house at Photjaud Rangthong village in South West Khasi Hills district on Monday to rescue two children aged below five.

Secretary of Photjaud Rangthong village Phyrnaistar Syiemlieh informed that the incident took place at around 10.30 am when most of the adult residents of the village were out for work.

The incident occurred after the mother of the two children, Sypailin Thongni, went to wash clothes at the nearby Photbah river leaving the toddlers at home.

Suddenly, the fire broke out and noticing it an elder sister of Sypailin, Molinda Thongni (50), cried out for help hearing which 12-year-old Jenestar Thongni rushed to help.

“As the inferno raged, the two managed to break down the rear door and rescued the children,” Syiemlieh said, adding that by the time he reached the spot, they had already taken the children out of the house.

Syiemlieh also said that there did not seem to be any foul play.

He said the mother may have left a fire burning or the children inside played with fire that led to the incident.

Syiemlieh also lauded the boy, Jenestar Thongni, son of Lestina Thongni and Arness Sangriang for his bravery in saving the two children. “He must be a very brave boy because they broke the door and went inside when the house was already on fire,” Syiemlieh said.

Meanwhile, president of the KSU Photjaud Rangthong Unit, Everwell Robin Thongni, informed that the two children who were saved from the fire were identified as Aibanpyndaplang Thongni (5) and Kitbanrilang Thongni (2). “According to the five-year-old-boy, he had tried to douse the fire by pouring water, but it could not be stopped and it spread rapidly,” Thongni said.

Thongni also said that according to the family members, the damage cause by the fire may amount to Rs 1.50 lakh.

Thongni said that the KSU Photjaud Rangthong Unit has sent a condolence message to the family for losing the house and requested the government to immediately extend a helping hand by providing immediate relief to the poor family.

Thongni also praised Jenestar for his bravery. “This is a good example for all of us that we should help those who are in need,” he added.

He also said that the KSU Photjaud Rangthong Unit has requested the government to recognise Jenestar’s act of valour, which helped save the two children, by felicitating him.