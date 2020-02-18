DC holds meet with SHG members  

TURA: With an aim to uplift the financial status of the people living in urban areas, a meeting was called by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh at Circuit House Tura where Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ram Krishna Chitturii, Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, WGH, Rezia Ch Sangma, Lead Bank Manager, Tura Dr. A M Khan, Branch Managers of different Banks in the district, representatives of Self Help Groups attended.

Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that there are many issues and challenges faced by the people in both rural and urban areas, but since banks and other facilities are more accessible in urban areas, he said that people living in urban areas should avail these opportunities and livelihood options and live a better life in the society. Stating various reasons, he said that a lot of urban issues need to be tackled through the Self Help Groups (SHGs), and hence, the activities of these groups need to be promoted and assisted financially so that they become financially independent and prosper in their line of business. He also said that the business activity should have variety otherwise business would not prosper.

He also urged the Bank Managers of all the banks to identify and categorized the SHGs and to provide ideas, business plan and financial options for them so that they can start their own line of business. Further, he urged the members of SHGs to participate in their group activities for further growth of their business activities and seek help from Basin Development Unit or Meghalaya Institute of Entrepreneurship, Tura for better branding, packaging and marketing facilities in different sectors of production and also to avail financial assistance from the banks for the growth of their business.

TMB Chief Executive Officer, Rezia Ch Sangma informed that there are about 179 SHGs registered out of which 177 groups have been trained on Roles and Responsibilities of Group Leader, Usage of Revolving fund, Preservation of Food Items, Financial Literacy amongst others.