Drug peddler held with 17 kg ganja

GUWAHATI: A drug peddler was arrested along with 17 kg of contraband ganja during an operation launched on Monday night by the SDPO, Lakhipur along with Officer-in-Charge of Joypur Police Station and Jirighat Police Station staff in Cachar district of Assam along with personnel from with 37 Assam Rifles ‘B’ Coy.

The police and Assam Rifles personnel conducted raid at Diglangmukh Punjee village (Natun Basti) under Jirighat PS and apprehended one drug peddler, Fakrul Hussain Mazumder (23) S/O- Farmuz Ali Mazumder of Makhannagar, under Jirighat Police Station and recovered 17 KGs of Ganja from his possession. In this connection a Case vide Jirighat PS Case No.9/2020 U/S-20(b) NDPS Act has been registered.