Extension order for temporary teachers in LP, UP schools

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya director of school education and literacy has directed all sub-divisional school education officers to issue one-time extension of temporary appointment of teachers in government LP and UP schools for 59 days with effect from Tuesday in order to ensure smooth functioning of all schools under their jurisdiction.

It may be noted that the development comes a day after Nongpoh MLA, Mayral Born Syiem had drawn the attention of state education minister, Lahkmen Rymbui to look into the matter after the director of school education and literacy had on January 24, 2020, directed the respective district and sub-divisional school education officers not to issue any extension order for appointment of the temporary/officiating/contractual teachers in government LP and UP schools for the time being.

“In this regard I request your kind attention to look into the matter as the present teachers in LP and UP sections in the state which are still engaged on temporary/officiating/contractual basis would not suffer,” Syiem had written in the letter.

The MLA further requested the education minister to grant permission for appointment of assistant teachers on officiating/contractual basis in schools across the state.