James asked to be removed, says Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Former Home Minister James Sangma was not stripped of his portfolio at the behest of the alliance partners of the ruling MDA, who were reportedly not happy with the way of functioning of the department, but of his own volition.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday disclosed that James Sangma had himself written to be relieved of the responsibility of the Home department.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said the ministry reshuffle that led to James Sangma losing the Home department should not be seen as “stripping” him of the post.

According to him, James had decided to give up the Home portfolio keeping in mind the interests of the coalition to ensure there is overall coordination among the partners.

“James Sangma met me a day before and submitted a letter to me asking to be relieved of the portfolio”, the chief minister said. It was on the basis of the letter that the chief minister recast his ministry.

Asked if things are good among the coalition partners now, the chief minister said that this is how coalition and politics work and the coalition will move ahead in a positive manner. “In any kind of coalition, discussions take place. There may be points of difference… it is natural”, he said.

It may be mentioned that BJP, PDF and the UDP — all allies in the MDA coalition — had demanded that James be removed from the Home department over allegations of unabated coal racket in the state.