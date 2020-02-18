Prestone interested in RS polls

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong is apparently interested in contesting the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

He initially teased reporters when asked about the probable candidates from NPP for RS polls, but finally said, “We have so many as probable candidates and one of them is Mr. Prestone Tynsong, he is also there, he is also interested but it all depends on the party high command, if they consider my wish, I would like to go to Delhi”.

Reporters asked whether he is serious about the candidature, he said, “It is serious? If I am not serious, should I offer myself?”