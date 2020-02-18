Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong. File photo.
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Prestone interested in RS polls

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong is apparently interested in contesting the  Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

He initially teased reporters when asked about the probable candidates from NPP for RS polls, but finally said, “We have so many as probable candidates and one of them is Mr. Prestone Tynsong, he is also there, he is also interested but it all depends on the party high command, if they consider my wish, I would like to go to Delhi”.

Reporters asked whether he is serious about the candidature, he said, “It is serious? If I am not serious, should I offer myself?”

