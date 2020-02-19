Govt examines panel’s views on education scam

CBI finds irregularities in eight examination centres

SHILLONG: The state government is examining all options, including taking action against those involved in the education scam in eight examination centres where recruitment of lower primary teachers took place in 2009.

Sources said that after the CBI probed 10 centres, the investigating agency examined documents of eight centres as papers related to two others were missing.

According to sources, the CBI found irregularities in the teachers’ recruitment process.

After the CBI submitted the report to the High Court of Meghalaya, the government had constituted a high level panel as per the direction of the court.

The court in its order on July 5 last year had asked the panel to further examine the education scam case and dispose of the matter within six months.

Sources said the committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang had submitted the report to the education department which in turn forwarded the same to the court within the stipulated time.

The three- member panel had examined the alleged anomalies in the eight centres where the recruitment for primary school teachers was conducted as many irregularities were revealed in the report of the CBI.

The court had asked the panel to make final recommendations to the state government so that corrective steps can be taken.

Earlier, only five centres were examined by the CBI during its first investigation and the probe agency segregated both tainted and non tainted teachers who were appointed allegedly through unfair means.

Later in 2017, the court wanted the CBI to probe other centres besides the five.

Sources said since the second report of the CBI found irregularities in the recruitment process, the court wanted the high level committee to segregate tainted and non tainted teachers.

The court had ordered that “if large scale manipulations or interference of public representative or any other person are found, the committee may recommend scrapping of whole selection process of the concerned centres”.

An official with the education department said on Tuesday that the government is examining the recommendations of the high level panel for necessary action.