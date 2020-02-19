IED seized, 3 arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Three persons have been arrested after an IED and a detonator among other materials were seized from their possession in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, Manipur police commandos had conducted checking of vehicles on the Moreh-Imphal highway on Monday and seized eight 1.5 volt batteries, which are used to make detonators, from a car and arrested the two occupants, Imphal West district Superintendent of Police K Meghachandra told reporters. During the preliminary probe, it was found that the two persons had received the consignment from a cadre of banned outfit PREPAK in Myanmar’s border town Tamu and were delivering them to a person in Imphal’s Telipati area, he said. (PTI)