Mumbai to host U-17 Women’s World Cup final

New Delhi: Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai.

“As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women’s team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time.

It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all possible support to ensure its success,” said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the launch event here.

Group stage matches will be played in four host cities (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata). The official slogan – Kick Off The Dream – was also unveiled. The tournament kicks off on November 2 with the final slated on November 21. (PTI)