Wednesday, May 8, 2024
NATIONAL

This was the toughest election of my life: Union Minister Rupala

Rajkot, May 8: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Wednesday in Rajkot that this was the toughest election of his life.

The BJP MP acknowledged that “there have been numerous challenges within the party over time.”

Rupala asked for forgiveness from the Kshatriya community, emphasising the need for national progress to move forward hand in hand with the community.

Gujarat went to polls on May 7 for 25 constituencies.

Rupala’s appeal extended to Prime Minister Modi and many of his colleagues, seeking forgiveness for issues created by him and others.

With the elections now concluded, Rupala extended his apology and asked for forgiveness again.

He also mentioned that the travel dates for the remaining four election phases were yet to be finalised.

The voting ratio in Kshatriya-dominated areas is high compared to other places.

Rupala’s troubles started when during a function of the Dalit community in Rajkot on March 2, he made a controversial remark regarding the maharajas.

Rupala stated that while Dalits had shown unwavering dedication, Rajputs/Kshatriyas engaged in sharing meals and marrying their daughters to heretics (roti-beti vyavhar).

Rupala is a Patel, and his remarks on the Kshatriya community fueled the fire.

Kshatriyas and Patels are two important communities that influence Gujarat politics.

An incensed Kshatriya community organised itself, forming a coordination committee comprising 92 organisations across Gujarat.

Their demand for the withdrawal of Rupala’s candidature went unheeded by the BJP, leading to escalated protests and disruptions in BJP candidates’ campaigns in Kshatriya-dominated areas.

The Kshatriya community constitutes approximately 70 lakh or 10 per cent of Gujarat’s population.

This demographic strength has considerable influence over electoral outcomes, particularly in key constituencies like Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Anand, and Bharuch.

IANS

Von der Leyen warns of risk to democracy from attacks on politicians in Germany
Embarrassed Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s remarks, calls it ‘unacceptable’
