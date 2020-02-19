ULFA (I) cadre nabbed in Upper Assam 

GUWAHATI: Security forces apprehended an ULFA (I) cadre near Kachijan village in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam during an operation on Monday, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

“Based on specific inputs, the troops swiftly launched an operation in the village and apprehended the ULFA (I) cadre. The troops also recovered one .32 pistol, a country-made rifle and assorted ammunition,” it stated.

The apprehended individual has been handed over to the police for further investigation.