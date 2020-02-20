7-year-old falls into ring well in Tura, rescued

TURA: It was a miraculous escape for a seven-year-old girl who was rescued from drowning after she had accidentally fell into a ring well in Gonga Damal locality of Araimile in Tura on Thursday evening.

According to villagers, the child was playing in the vicinity of the well when she tripped and fell inside. An alarm was quickly raised and people from the locality quickly rushed in and rescued her before she got drowned. The child has since been taken to Tura Civil hospital for medical check-up.

It is worth mentioning that guidelines prohibit any ring or bore well to be left uncovered and it is mandatory to have a safety net or wall around its mouth to prevent accidents from taking place.