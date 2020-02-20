Bike lifters gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered

TURA: A two-member gang of bike lifters has been busted after one of them was caught while in the job of lifting two motorcycles, one from Tura, late Wednesday night.

The criminal duo, Raksrang R Marak and Simon, first lifted a Bajaj Pulsar bike from Babupara locality of Tura at around 1 AM Wednesday night. They were driving the bike away towards Assam when they decided to steal another motorcycle- a 100 cc Platina bike- from Asanang village of Rongram, the same night.

As they were attempting to steal the second motorcycle an alert owner spotted them and raised an alarm. Together with neighbours and the public they managed to catch hold of Raksrang and gave him a sound trashing while Simon escaped.

Raksrang (40 years) who hails from Kasumari, Misalkowa under Kukurkata police station of goalpara was later handed over to Rongram police. From the arrested thief police recovered both the bikes.

The escaped bike thief-Simon has been identified as a resident of Kasi Kagra village in Assam and Tura police have dispatched a search team and alerted Kukurkata police.