Cops on alert at Langpih after ‘confrontation’ over survey

Higher officials to discuss matter soon: Assam Police

GUWAHATI: Police patrolling at Langpih along the Assam-Meghalaya border has been intensified as a precautionary measure in the wake of a “confrontation” between officials of the two states over a land survey carried out by Assam for constructing a government office building.

A team comprising additional superintendent of Kamrup, Sanjiv Saikia, officer in charge of Boko police station, Jogendra Barman, Kamrup district development commissioner, Tankeswar Das and PWD officials had on Wednesday gone to Umwali village, about a kilometre away from Lower Lumpi Police outpost and 35 km from Boko for carrying out the survey.

However, when the team reached the spot, they were “confronted” by a police and district administration team from Meghalaya. Reportedly, there was an argument with the Assam government officials over the jurisdiction of land which the Meghalaya team claimed to be theirs.

After a long argument, the Assam government officers showed the Meghalaya team the Survey of India’s map and Boko revenue circle’s map, claiming that the area in question actually belonged to Assam.

Additional SP, Sanjiv Saikia however told the media later that officials of both states would take up the matter with their respective higher officials and after a discussion, the higher officials of both states will hold a meeting regarding the matter within a few days. “Meghalaya officials failed to show any valid documents on the spot,” the additional SP said.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Thursday, Saikia said the survey was completed on Wednesday for a composite structure of the police and civil administration.

“The structure may house a police station, outpost, border outpost or a forest office. Now, the next phase of action would be decided by the Kamrup deputy commissioner,” he added.

When asked whether the area in question belonged to a resident of Meghalaya, Saikia refuted the claim and instead said that the land belonged to Assam as substantiated by the documents.

The police official said that there has been no information of any untoward incident in the area till Thursday afternoon. “As it is, our personnel stationed at the police outposts in Lower and Upper Lampi are patrolling the area,” the additional

Kamrup district development commissioner Tankeswar Das also clarified that the Umwali village is a revenue village under Boko revenue circle and after discussion the works will start soon.

It may be mentioned that Langpih (called Lampi in Assam) has for long been an apple of discord between the two states even as several meetings, even at the highest level, over the years have failed to resolve the border impasse.