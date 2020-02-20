Creation of 22nd Law Commission approved

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission which advises the government on complex legal issues. The term of the previous law panel had ended on August 31 last year.

With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years. The panel will have a full-time chairperson, four full-time members (including a member secretary), and law and legislative secretaries in the law ministry as ex-officio members. “It will also have not more than five part-time members,” an official statement said.

Usually, a retired Supreme Court judge or chief justice of a high court heads the Commission. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years. (PTI)