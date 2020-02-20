HYC rubbishes police claim

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) Nongthymmai circle has trashed police version of their members being involved in the torching of two vehicles, including one belonging to the government, in separate incidents at Lum Shyiap and Mawlai Mawtawar recently.

The police have identified Banshanlang Marboh and Henry Kharjahrin as the culprits.

Henry Kharjahrin is the first cousin of CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin.In a statement issued here, HYC Nongthymmai circle president Enlang Sawian said that the police do not have substantial evidence to prove that the two were involved in the crime.

Pointing to the CCTV footage showing the bike of one of the arrested persons at the scene, Sawian said the riders of the bike were only passing by the two crime scenes.

He said that the allegations against the two were unfounded and misleading. Besides, he said that the members from Shillong were directed to attend the direct action programme of the HYC central body on February 12.

Meanwhile, police have got clues of some more miscreants involved in the torching of the two vehicles but they are gathering evidence before moving against them.

“It all depends on the investigation,” a source said.